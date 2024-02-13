IMDb 5.8 / 10 from 4 users

Diterbitkan 24 January 2024

Oleh LIN

Skeletons in the Closet (2024)

Haunted by a malevolent spirit since childhood, a desperate mother allows herself to become possessed in order to save the life of her terminally ill daughter.

Asif Akbar

Terrence Howard, Valery M. Ortiz, Cuba Gooding Jr., Udo Kier, Appy Pratt, Louis Mandylor, Michelle Jubilee Gonzalez, Clifton Powell, Ariana Deppe, Michelle Wang, Sally Kirkland

tt4923002