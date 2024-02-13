Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Skeletons in the Closet (2024) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Appy Pratt,
Ariana Deppe,
Clifton Powell,
Cuba Gooding Jr.,
Louis Mandylor,
Michelle Jubilee Gonzalez,
Michelle Wang,
Sally Kirkland,
Terrence Howard,
Udo Kier
Sutradara
Asif Akbar
IMDb
5.8/
10from
4users
Diterbitkan
24 January 2024
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
Skeletons in the Closet (2024)
Haunted by a malevolent spirit since childhood, a desperate mother allows herself to become possessed in order to save the life of her terminally ill daughter.
Asif Akbar
Terrence Howard, Valery M. Ortiz, Cuba Gooding Jr., Udo Kier, Appy Pratt, Louis Mandylor, Michelle Jubilee Gonzalez, Clifton Powell, Ariana Deppe, Michelle Wang, Sally Kirkland
tt4923002