Kualitas

HDRip

Negara

Usa

Sutradara

Genre

Drama

IMDb

7.0

/

10

from

2,419

users

Diterbitkan

07 October 1998

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Slam (1998)

Ray Joshua, an original, gifted young MC, is trapped in a war-zone housing project known as Dodge City. Unable to find a job, Ray copes with the despair and poverty of his neighborhood by using his wits and verbal talent. One day he is arrested when his drug dealer is gunned down while talking to him. He is sent to prison where two rival gangs, Thug Life and the Union, want to recruit him as a member.
Marc Levin
Saul Williams, Sonja Sohn, Bonz Malone, Lawrence Wilson, Beau Sia, Andre Taylor, Momolu Stewart, Ron Jones, Reamer Shedrick, Allan E. Lucas, Dominic Chianese Jr., Jerome Goldman, DJ Renegade, Liza Jessie Peterson, Taylor Mali, Bob Holman, Rhozier T. Brown, Richard Stratton, Marion Barry Jr., Weusi Baraka, Eddie Black, Harry Campbell, Robert Philson, Daniel M. Favors, Johnny Foye, Jesse Hicks, Carolyn Morris, Leonard A. Thompson Jr., Todd Baker, Joseph A. Wilson, Talib Watson, Kevin Kennedy, Donnell Robinson

Diterbitkan

Februari 10, 2024 10:33 pm

Durasi

