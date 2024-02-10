Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Slam (1998) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
HDRip
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Allan E. Lucas,
Andre Taylor,
Beau Sia,
Bob Holman,
Bonz Malone,
Carolyn Morris,
Daniel M. Favors,
DJ Renegade,
Dominic Chianese Jr.,
Donnell Robinson
Sutradara
Marc Levin
Genre
Drama
IMDb
7.0/
10from
2,419users
Diterbitkan
07 October 1998
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Slam (1998)
Ray Joshua, an original, gifted young MC, is trapped in a war-zone housing project known as Dodge City. Unable to find a job, Ray copes with the despair and poverty of his neighborhood by using his wits and verbal talent. One day he is arrested when his drug dealer is gunned down while talking to him. He is sent to prison where two rival gangs, Thug Life and the Union, want to recruit him as a member.
Marc Levin
Saul Williams, Sonja Sohn, Bonz Malone, Lawrence Wilson, Beau Sia, Andre Taylor, Momolu Stewart, Ron Jones, Reamer Shedrick, Allan E. Lucas, Dominic Chianese Jr., Jerome Goldman, DJ Renegade, Liza Jessie Peterson, Taylor Mali, Bob Holman, Rhozier T. Brown, Richard Stratton, Marion Barry Jr., Weusi Baraka, Eddie Black, Harry Campbell, Robert Philson, Daniel M. Favors, Johnny Foye, Jesse Hicks, Carolyn Morris, Leonard A. Thompson Jr., Todd Baker, Joseph A. Wilson, Talib Watson, Kevin Kennedy, Donnell Robinson
tt0139615