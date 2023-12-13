IMDb 5.3 / 10 from 24,024 users

Sleepwalkers (1992)

Charles Brady and his mother, Mary, are the last of a dying breed whose needs are not of this world. They are Sleepwalkers – able to stay alive only by feeding on the life-force of the innocent, but destined to roam the earth, avoiding discovery while searching for their next victim. That search takes them to the sleepy little town of Travis, Indiana, where beautiful teenager Tanya Robertson is about to become an unwilling pawn in their nightmarish fight for survival.

Mick Garris, Richard Stenta, Lloyd Nelson, Hilbert Hakim, Don Buchsbaum, Julie Pitkanen, Rexford L. Metz, Jan Rudolph, Timothy J. Lonsdale, Randall Badger, David Silver, Robert D. Nellans, Christopher Salamunovich

Brian Krause, Mädchen Amick, Alice Krige, Jim Haynie, Cindy Pickett, Ron Perlman, Lyman Ward, Dan Martin, Glenn Shadix, Cynthia Garris, Monty Bane, John Landis, Joe Dante, Stephen King, Clive Barker, Tobe Hooper, Frank Novak, Rusty Schwimmer, O. Nicholas Brown, Richard Penn, Ernie Lively, BoJesse Christopher, Lucy Boryer, Judette Warren, Stuart Charno, Karl Bakke, Diane Delano, Roger Nolan, Joey Aresco, Donald Petersen, Hayden Victor, Michael Reid MacKay, Charles Croughwell, Karyn Sercelj, Sparks, Norman Fessler, Mark Hamill

