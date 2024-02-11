IMDb 4.6 / 10 from 7,241 users

Diterbitkan 16 October 1987

Oleh mamat

Slumber Party Massacre II (1987)

Courtney, the younger sister of Valerie, and her friends go to their condo for a weekend getaway, but Courtney can’t get rid of the haunting feeling that a supernatural rockabilly driller killer is coming to murder them all.

Don Daniel, Deborah Brock, Tom Milo

Crystal Bernard, Jennifer Rhodes, Kimberly McArthur, Patrick Lowe, Juliette Cummins, Heidi Kozak, Cindy Eilbacher, Atanas Ilitch, Joel Hoffman, Scott Westmoreland, Michael Delano, Hamilton Mitchell, Don Daniel

tt0093996