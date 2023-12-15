IMDb 6.6 / 10 from 435 users

Diterbitkan 05 July 1979

Oleh mamat

Snow-White and Rose-Red (1979)

In an enchanted forest, the princely brothers Michael and Andreas get lost and are transformed, by a mountain spirit who jealously guards his underground treasure, into animals until the unlikely event of sincere love from a human. The only persons who may be able to give such love are the local commoner sisters Snow-white and Rose-red, who are kind and helpful by nature and stand to harvest unimagined rewards.

Siegfried Hartmann

Julie Jurištová, Katrin Martin, Pavel Trávníček, Bodo Wolf, Hans-Peter Minetti, Erik S. Klein, Johannes Wieke, Annemone Haase, Hajo Mende, Pedro Hebenstreit, Helmut Schreiber, Erich Löwel, Arnim Mühlstädt, Hannes Stelzer

tt0210964