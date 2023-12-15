Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Snow-White and Rose-Red (1979) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
HDRip
Negara
XG
Bintang film
Annemone Haase,
Arnim Mühlstädt,
Bodo Wolf,
Erich Löwel,
Erik S. Klein,
Hajo Mende,
Hannes Stelzer,
Hans-Peter Minetti,
Helmut Schreiber,
Johannes Wieke
Sutradara
Siegfried Hartmann
IMDb
6.6/
10from
435users
Diterbitkan
05 July 1979
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Snow-White and Rose-Red (1979)
In an enchanted forest, the princely brothers Michael and Andreas get lost and are transformed, by a mountain spirit who jealously guards his underground treasure, into animals until the unlikely event of sincere love from a human. The only persons who may be able to give such love are the local commoner sisters Snow-white and Rose-red, who are kind and helpful by nature and stand to harvest unimagined rewards.
Siegfried Hartmann
Julie Jurištová, Katrin Martin, Pavel Trávníček, Bodo Wolf, Hans-Peter Minetti, Erik S. Klein, Johannes Wieke, Annemone Haase, Hajo Mende, Pedro Hebenstreit, Helmut Schreiber, Erich Löwel, Arnim Mühlstädt, Hannes Stelzer
tt0210964