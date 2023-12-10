IMDb 5.6 / 10 from 275 users

Diterbitkan 26 June 2020

Oleh LIN

Some Beasts (2020)

A family travels to a remote island in southern Chile. During the trip they try to convince the grandparents to support them financially to build a hotel in the place. Nicolás, the man who crossed them disappears, leaving the family trapped on the island, the smiles begin to disappear. With cold, without water and without certainties, tempers are diluted, exposing the tensions that each member of the family hides.

Jorge Riquelme Serrano

Paulina García, Alfredo Castro, Andrew Bargsted, Gastón Salgado, Consuelo Carreño, Millaray Lobos, Nicolás Zárate

