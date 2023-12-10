Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Some Beasts (2020) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Chile
Bintang film
Alfredo Castro,
Andrew Bargsted,
Consuelo Carreño,
Gastón Salgado,
Millaray Lobos,
Nicolás Zárate,
Paulina García
Sutradara
Jorge Riquelme Serrano
IMDb
5.6/
10from
275users
Diterbitkan
26 June 2020
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
Some Beasts (2020)
A family travels to a remote island in southern Chile. During the trip they try to convince the grandparents to support them financially to build a hotel in the place. Nicolás, the man who crossed them disappears, leaving the family trapped on the island, the smiles begin to disappear. With cold, without water and without certainties, tempers are diluted, exposing the tensions that each member of the family hides.
Jorge Riquelme Serrano
Paulina García, Alfredo Castro, Andrew Bargsted, Gastón Salgado, Consuelo Carreño, Millaray Lobos, Nicolás Zárate
tt8278754