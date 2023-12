IMDb 6.0 / 10 from 362 users

Diterbitkan 09 September 2022

Oleh LIN

Sonne (2022)

Young women, Austrian style. Yesmin is Kurdish and wears a headscarf. She shoots a cheeky burqa video with Bella and Nati which makes the trio famous in the Muslim community. Controversy and alienation ensue. Immediate, exuberantly introverted cinema.

Kurdwin Ayub

Melina Benli, Law Wallner, Maya Wopienka, Kerim Dogan, Omar Ayub, Awini Barwari, Thomas Momcinovic, Marlene Hauser, Margarethe Tiesel, Lia Wilfing

tt15429106