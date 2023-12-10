IMDb 4.6 / 10 from 30 users

Diterbitkan 19 June 2019

Oleh LIN

Special Couple (2019)

When Gu Dabai gets involved in a huge crisis, he has to pretend to be his best friend’s significant other, who is a legal UK citizen. While dealing with the immigration process, Gu meets his new neighbor, Hermione.

Huang Lei

Aarif Rahman, Sandrine Pinna, White-K, Cica Zhou, Rupert Graves, Jiang Shan, Gong Hanlin

tt10428328