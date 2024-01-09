IMDb 5.5 / 10 from 2,406 users

Diterbitkan 16 February 2009

Oleh mamat

Spectacular! (2009)

A high school choir is fading in popularity, as it continues to lose most of its’ members one by one. A wannabe rock singer is convinced to join the choir, in hopes of winning the upcoming competition and cash prize.

Robert Iscove

Nolan Gerard Funk, Tammin Sursok, Victoria Justice, Simon Curtis, Andrea Lewis, Harris Allan, Joel Ballard, Avan Jogia, Kevin McNulty, Shannon Chan-Kent, Christopher Jacot, Britt Irvin, Greg Germann, Jean-Luc Bilodeau, Venus Terzo, Troy Hatt, Rukiya Bernard, Matthew Bennett, Jesse Moss, Anthony St. John, David Quinlan, Menina Fortunato, Lowela Jotie, Natasha Powell, Michel Issa Rubio, Matt Ward, Teya Wild

