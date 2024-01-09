Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Spectacular! (2009) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBDL
Negara
Canada
Bintang film
Andrea Lewis,
Anthony St. John,
Avan Jogia,
Britt Irvin,
Brittney Irvin,
Christopher Jacot,
David Quinlan,
Greg Germann,
Harris Allan,
Jean-Luc Bilodeau
Sutradara
Robert Iscove
IMDb
5.5/
10from
2,406users
Diterbitkan
16 February 2009
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Spectacular! (2009)
A high school choir is fading in popularity, as it continues to lose most of its’ members one by one. A wannabe rock singer is convinced to join the choir, in hopes of winning the upcoming competition and cash prize.
Robert Iscove
Nolan Gerard Funk, Tammin Sursok, Victoria Justice, Simon Curtis, Andrea Lewis, Harris Allan, Joel Ballard, Avan Jogia, Kevin McNulty, Shannon Chan-Kent, Christopher Jacot, Britt Irvin, Greg Germann, Jean-Luc Bilodeau, Venus Terzo, Troy Hatt, Rukiya Bernard, Matthew Bennett, Jesse Moss, Anthony St. John, David Quinlan, Menina Fortunato, Lowela Jotie, Natasha Powell, Michel Issa Rubio, Matt Ward, Teya Wild
tt1212986