State Secret (1950)

Visiting in England, an American surgeon Doctor John Marlowe is decoyed to a middle European country, and discovers the operation he is to perform is on the Vosnian dictator. When the latter dies, he is replaced by a look-alike, but Marlowe then becomes the object of a shoot-to-kill, vicious pursuit by the secret police of Vosnia since it is vital to Vosnia that the dictator’s death does not become known. Fleeing, he seeks help from an actress, Lisa Robinson, and the two are harried across the countryside.

Guy Hamilton, Sidney Gilliat, Paddy Arnold

Douglas Fairbanks Jr., Glynis Johns, Jack Hawkins, Herbert Lom, Walter Rilla, Karl Stepanek, Hans Olaf Moser, Guido Lorraine, Robert Ayres, Howard Douglas, Martin Boddey, Russell Waters, Arthur Howard, Carl Jaffe, Gerard Heinz, Leonard Sachs, Leslie Linder, Leo Bieber, Nelly Arno, Paul Demel, Danny Green, Anton Diffring, Olga Lowe, Therese Van Kye, Peter Illing, Arthur Reynolds, Richard Molinas, Eric Pohlmann, Louis Wiechert, Gerik Schjelderup, Henrik Jacobsen, Robert Cawdron, Alexis Chesnakov, Marianne Deeming, Arsene Kirilloff, Richard Marner, Pat Neal, Arthur Skinner, Gordon Tanner, Alessandro Tasca, Joe Wadham, Ian Wallace

