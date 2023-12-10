Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Still Life: A Three Pines Mystery (2013) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
BluRay
Negara
Canada
Bintang film
Anthony Lemke,
Bronwen Mantel,
Deborah Grover,
Dylan Trowbridge,
Ellen David,
Gabriel Hogan,
Howard Bilerman,
Janine Theriault,
Jayne Heitmeyer,
Jean Nicolai
Sutradara
Lorette Leblanc,
Peter Moss
Genre
Mystery
IMDb
5.7/
10from
892users
Diterbitkan
15 September 2013
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
Still Life: A Three Pines Mystery (2013)
Chief Inspector Armand Gamache and his team arrive in Three Pines to solve the unusual murder of a much-loved woman and find dark secrets shadowing this usually peaceful village.
Peter Moss, Lorette Leblanc
Nathaniel Parker, Anthony Lemke, Kate Hewlett, Gabriel Hogan, Patricia McKenzie, Mylène Dinh-Robic, Deborah Grover, Dylan Trowbridge, Susanna Fournier, Mike McPhaden, Judith Baribeau, Bronwen Mantel, Keir Cutler, Kent McQuaid, Janine Theriault, Lynne Adams, Jayne Heitmeyer, Jean-Carl Boucher, Ellen David, Larry Day, Howard Bilerman, Jean Nicolai
tt2225780