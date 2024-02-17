  1. Home
Straight From the Heart (2003)

Straight From the Heart (2003)

Jordan Donavan, a photographer in New York, is so disappointed when after five years of going steady Edward Morgan offers her not marriage but just to move in with him, that she accepts the match-making arranged via a magazine by her female friend with Tyler Ross, a horse rancher in the West, whose candidacy was actually also posted by his sister. After a bad start they soon grow closer.
David S. Cass Sr., Sharon Cingle, A. Brooks Medoff
Teri Polo, Andrew McCarthy, Patricia Kalember, Greg Evigan, Christine Tucci, David Jean Thomas, J. Kenneth Campbell, Richard Gross, Erika Young, Ari Makinen, David Atkinson

