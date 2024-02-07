IMDb 6.6 / 10 from 7,538 users

Diterbitkan 21 August 1998

Oleh mamat

Strike! (1998)

In the 1960s, a group of friends at an all girls school learn that their school is going to be combined with a nearby all boys school. They concoct a plan to save their school while dealing with everyday problems along the way.

Sarah Kernochan

Kirsten Dunst, Gaby Hoffmann, Monica Keena, Rachael Leigh Cook, Lynn Redgrave, Tom Guiry, Vincent Kartheiser, Matthew Lawrence, Heather Matarazzo, Merritt Wever, Rosemary Dunsmore, Nigel Bennett, Zachary Bennett, Robin Dunne, Hayden Christensen, Shawn Ashmore, Christopher Redman, Dorothy Gordon, Roger Dunn, Robert Bockstael, Brenda Devine, Jenny Parsons, Michael J. Reynolds, Caterina Scorsone, Aaron Poole, Barbara Radecki, Paula Barrett, Les Porter, Antonia de Portago, Nicu Branzea, Robert Bidaman, Phoebe Lapine, Maggie Chieffo, Simone Rosenberg, Tania Harbick, Ray Doucette, Tino Monte, Gayle Redshaw, Holly Sedgwick, Vickie Pays, Trevor Bain, Michael Eric Kramer

tt0120692