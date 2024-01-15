IMDb 5.7 / 10 from 15,172 users

Diterbitkan 24 January 2001

Oleh mamat

Sugar & Spice (2001)

When Jack and Diane find themselves in an unexpected adult situation, the A-Squad comes to their rescue. In order to help their friend Diane, the A-Squad goes where no cheerleader has gone before: taking on a little after-school project known as bank robbery. But the A-Squad does things their way — with sugar and spice — forever changing their friendship, their future and the nation’s notion of teen spirit.

Francine McDougall, Mary Ellen Woods, Eric Sherman, Linda Kuusisto

Marley Shelton, Marla Sokoloff, Melissa George, Mena Suvari, Rachel Blanchard, Alexandra Holden, Sara Marsh, James Marsden, Sean Young, W. Earl Brown, Adam Busch, Jake Hoffman, Nate Maher, David Belenky, Kevin Kling, Dave Quimby, Jacy King, Wiley Harker, Stevie Ray Rentfrow, Kirsten Frantzich, Christopher Denton, Jan Puffer, Claudia Wilkens, Jeff Hopkins, Kevin Joseph Klein, Jeremy Kent Jackson, Jamison Haase, Jessie Schoen, Susan Fuller, Andy Hubbell, Katie Kelly, Ann Kellog, Isabell O’Connor, Miriam Must, Jennifer Snell, Andrea Guilford, Bonnie Benjamin-Olson, Matt Guidry, Laura Fries, Cassie Fox, Kurt Loder, Jerry Springer, Eric Karros, Joel Thingvall

tt0186589