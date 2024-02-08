  1. Home
Sune's Summer (1993)

Synopsis

Sune’s Summer (1993)

It’s summer and Sune Andersson’s family is planning a holiday in Greece. Sune’s father, Rudolf is sulking because then he won’t be able to go on his beloved fishing trip. But after seeing how much the Greek trip is going to cost, he comes up with a great idea: Let’s go on a camping trip instead. A lot is happens during this trip and after a while Rudolf discovers that the camping trip might not be as cheat as he thought.
Stephan Apelgren
Andreas Hoffer, Gabriel Odenhammar, Peter Haber, Carina Lidbom, Nina Almlöf, Lars Väringer, Anna von Rosen, Pär Ericson, Robert Gustafsson, Göran Gillinger, Nils Moritz, Tina Johnson, Carl Magnus Dellow, Gaby Stenberg, Anne-Li Norberg, Dorman Smith, My Linder

