IMDb 3.7 / 10 from 234 users

Diterbitkan 01 April 1978

Oleh mamat

Sunset Cove (1978)

At the end of the school year, a group of students head out to Sunset Cove and do everything they can to save their favourite beach.

Al Adamson

Jay B. Larson, Burr Smidt, Ray Andrews, Karen Fredrik, Steven Fisher, John Carradine, Sherri Coyle, Jenni Bardell, Bill Nuckols

tt0078342