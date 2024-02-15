IMDb 2.2 / 10 from 5,193 users

Surf School (2006)

A rag-tag bunch of seniors, complete outsiders at their surf-crazed Laguna Beach High School, decide to crash the biggest team surf contest. In order to prevail, however, they must do one important thing…learn to surf! We’re taking your classic Cinderella story into the world of surfing, complete with hi-jinx and the aesthetic beauty of surf mecca Costa Rica, our spectacular set location

Joel Silverman

Corey Sevier, Sisqó, Laura Bell Bundy, Lee Norris, Diane Delano, Lin Shaye, Angie Ruiz, Miko Hughes, Aubrie Lemon, Ryan Carnes, Cam Powell, Eriko Tamura, Lin Shaye, Beverly Leech, Chad Amsel, Cheryl Francis Harrington, Annika Svedman, Rikke Juhll Moegelhoej, Ellen Hollman, Renee Talbert, Allison Shultz, Andrea Olas, Harland Williams

