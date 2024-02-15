IMDb 5.5 / 10 from 5,785 users

Diterbitkan 31 March 1971

Oleh mamat

Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song (1971)

After saving a Black Panther from some racist cops, a black male prostitute goes on the run from “the man” with the help of the ghetto community and some disillusioned Hells Angels.

Melvin Van Peebles, Clyde Houston, Jose Garcia

Simon Chuckster, Melvin Van Peebles, Hubert Scales, Mario Van Peebles, John Dullaghan, John Amos, Lavelle Roby, Rhetta Hughes, Norman Fields, Joe Tornatore, Mikel Angel, William Kirschner, Vincent Barbi, Chesley Noone, Curt Matson, Wesley Gale

tt0067810