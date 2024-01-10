IMDb 5.5 / 10 from 52 users

Diterbitkan 30 August 2023

Oleh LIN

Swing (2023)

A married couple are struggling to have a child of their own. Out of frustration, Kevin turns to different women to satisfy his sexual desires which Pam eventually finds out. However, instead of splitting up, the two move to Switzerland and agree to have an open-marriage arrangement, resulting in Pam having an affair with a Swiss man.

RC Delos Reyes

Jane Oineza, RK Bagatsing, Stanley Abuloc, Ilja Baumeier, Ann Mayer, Francheska Flores, Eveline Wüthrich, Aileen Lakatos, Sebastian Knüsli, Barbara Suter

tt28796533