Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Swing (2023) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBDL
Negara
Philippines
Bintang film
Aileen Lakatos,
Ann Mayer,
Barbara Suter,
Eveline Wüthrich,
Francheska Flores,
Ilja Baumeier,
Jane Oineza,
RK Bagatsing,
Sebastian Knüsli,
Stanley Abuloc
Sutradara
RC delos Reyes
Genre
Romance
IMDb
5.5/
10from
52users
Diterbitkan
30 August 2023
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
Swing (2023)
A married couple are struggling to have a child of their own. Out of frustration, Kevin turns to different women to satisfy his sexual desires which Pam eventually finds out. However, instead of splitting up, the two move to Switzerland and agree to have an open-marriage arrangement, resulting in Pam having an affair with a Swiss man.
RC Delos Reyes
Jane Oineza, RK Bagatsing, Stanley Abuloc, Ilja Baumeier, Ann Mayer, Francheska Flores, Eveline Wüthrich, Aileen Lakatos, Sebastian Knüsli, Barbara Suter
tt28796533