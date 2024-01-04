Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Tale of Tales (1979) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Kualitas
HDRip
Negara
Soviet Union
Bintang film
Aleksandr Kalyagin
Sutradara
Yuri Norstein
IMDb
7.8/
10from
3,987users
Diterbitkan
05 January 1979
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Tale of Tales (1979)
Skazka Skazok (Tale of Tales) is a 27-minute animated short film, considered the masterpiece of influential Russian animator Yuri Norstein. Told in a non-narrative style by free association, the film employs various techniques including puppets, cut-outs, and traditional cell animation. Using classical music and ’30s jazz tunes instead of dialogue.
Yuri Norstein
Aleksandr Kalyagin
tt0079986