Kualitas

HDRip

Bintang film

Sutradara

IMDb

7.8

/

10

from

3,987

users

Diterbitkan

05 January 1979

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Tale of Tales (1979)

Skazka Skazok (Tale of Tales) is a 27-minute animated short film, considered the masterpiece of influential Russian animator Yuri Norstein. Told in a non-narrative style by free association, the film employs various techniques including puppets, cut-outs, and traditional cell animation. Using classical music and ’30s jazz tunes instead of dialogue.
Yuri Norstein
Aleksandr Kalyagin

Diterbitkan

Januari 5, 2024 3:22 am

Durasi

