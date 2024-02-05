Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Teen Beach Movie (2013) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBDL
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Alan Medina,
Angelo Cruz,
Annette Rodriguez,
Barry Bostwick,
Brian Cintron,
Britt Stewart,
Caitlynn Lawson,
Camille Marrero,
Carol Ramirez,
Chrissie Fit
IMDb
5.9/
10from
13,657users
Diterbitkan
07 August 2013
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Teen Beach Movie (2013)
Life’s a beach for surfers Brady and McKenzie – until a rogue wave magically transports them inside the classic ’60s beach party flick, “Wet Side Story,” where a full-blown rivalry between bikers and surfers threatens to erupt. There, amidst a sea of surfing, singing and dancing, Brady and Mack accidentally change the storyline, and the film’s dreamy hero and heroine fall for them instead of for each other!
Jeffrey Hornaday, José Gilberto Molinari Rosaly, Colleen Comer, Jesús A. Romero
Ross Lynch, Maia Mitchell, Gracie Gillam, Garrett Clayton, John DeLuca, Chrissie Fit, Kevin Chamberlin, Steve Valentine, Jordan Fisher, Kent Boyd, Mollee Gray, William Loftis, Jessica Lee Keller, Lavon Fisher-Wilson, Reynaldo Arroyo, Christopher Scott, Marko Germar, Mason Cutler, Roderick Jaime, Caitlynn Lawson, Morgan Larson, Kc Monnie, Jett Wilder, Britt Stewart, Danielle Sten, Jose Hernandez, David Aviles Morales, Mónica López, Reina Hidalgo, Carol Ramirez, Alan Medina, Oskar Rodriguez, Annette Rodriguez, Jamie Calzada Lopez, Daniel Babilonia, Brian Cintron, José Concepción, Liz Dieppa, Angelo Cruz, Kendrick Martine, Camille Marrero, Emmanuel Pagan, Lorena Rodriguez, Isabel Rodriguez, Isabel Rodriguez, Joel Isaac, Wilfred Omar Perez, Hector David Ortiz, Spencer Lee, Barry Bostwick
tt2325989