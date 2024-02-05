IMDb 5.9 / 10 from 13,657 users

Diterbitkan 07 August 2013

Oleh mamat

Teen Beach Movie (2013)

Life’s a beach for surfers Brady and McKenzie – until a rogue wave magically transports them inside the classic ’60s beach party flick, “Wet Side Story,” where a full-blown rivalry between bikers and surfers threatens to erupt. There, amidst a sea of surfing, singing and dancing, Brady and Mack accidentally change the storyline, and the film’s dreamy hero and heroine fall for them instead of for each other!

Jeffrey Hornaday, José Gilberto Molinari Rosaly, Colleen Comer, Jesús A. Romero

Ross Lynch, Maia Mitchell, Gracie Gillam, Garrett Clayton, John DeLuca, Chrissie Fit, Kevin Chamberlin, Steve Valentine, Jordan Fisher, Kent Boyd, Mollee Gray, William Loftis, Jessica Lee Keller, Lavon Fisher-Wilson, Reynaldo Arroyo, Christopher Scott, Marko Germar, Mason Cutler, Roderick Jaime, Caitlynn Lawson, Morgan Larson, Kc Monnie, Jett Wilder, Britt Stewart, Danielle Sten, Jose Hernandez, David Aviles Morales, Mónica López, Reina Hidalgo, Carol Ramirez, Alan Medina, Oskar Rodriguez, Annette Rodriguez, Jamie Calzada Lopez, Daniel Babilonia, Brian Cintron, José Concepción, Liz Dieppa, Angelo Cruz, Kendrick Martine, Camille Marrero, Emmanuel Pagan, Lorena Rodriguez, Isabel Rodriguez, Isabel Rodriguez, Joel Isaac, Wilfred Omar Perez, Hector David Ortiz, Spencer Lee, Barry Bostwick

tt2325989