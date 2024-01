IMDb 6.6 / 10 from 21,542 users

Diterbitkan 27 October 2023

Oleh LIN

Tejas (2023)

Indian Air Force officer Tejas sets out on a dangerous mission to rescue an Indian spy from Pakistan. While she faces the terrorists that come her way, she must also fight the ghosts of her past.

Sarvesh Mewara, Rohit Menon

Kangana Ranaut, Anshul Chauhan, Varun Mitra, Ashish Vidhyarthi, Vishak Nair, Veenah Naair, Anuj Khurana, Ozgur Kurt, Mirko Quaini, Rohed Khan, Sankalp Gupta, Nina Kulkarni, Mohan Agashe, Mohit Chauhan

tt6950476