Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Tezaab (1988) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBDL
Negara
India
Bintang film
Achyut Potdar,
Anil Kapoor,
Annu Kapoor,
Anupam Kher,
Chunky Pandey,
Dinesh Hingoo,
Jack Gaud,
Jaywant Wadkar,
Johny Lever,
Kiran Kumar
Sutradara
N. Chandra
IMDb
6.9/
10from
2,423users
Diterbitkan
11 November 1988
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
Tezaab (1988)
Mahesh Deshmukh has joined the nation’s armed forces as that he can honestly and patriotically serve the country. During his college days he has a run-in with fellow-collegian Mohini. A bet between his friends and himself ends up with him falling in love with Mohini, who subsequently realizes that he indeed has fallen in love with her, and she too reciprocates. Mohini’s dad is an alcoholic and wishes that Mohini takes up dancing and prostitution so that he can get his daily dose of alchol. Mohini attempts to take refuge with Mahesh, however, cirumstances tangle Mahesh to such an extent that he is arrested, charged, and sentenced to stay away from Bombay city limits. When Mahesh returns, it is no longer the honest, and patriotic Mahesh, but a gangster named Munna, who has many old scores to settle.
N. Chandra
Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher, Chunky Pandey, Kiran Kumar, Suparna Anand, Mandakini, Suhas Joshi, Annu Kapoor, Suresh Oberoi, Tej Sapru, Johny Lever, Mahavir Shah, Jack Gaud, Dinesh Hingoo, Achyut Potdar, Vijay Patkar, Jaywant Wadkar
tt0096252