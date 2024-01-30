IMDb 6.9 / 10 from 2,423 users

Diterbitkan 11 November 1988

Oleh LIN

Tezaab (1988)

Mahesh Deshmukh has joined the nation’s armed forces as that he can honestly and patriotically serve the country. During his college days he has a run-in with fellow-collegian Mohini. A bet between his friends and himself ends up with him falling in love with Mohini, who subsequently realizes that he indeed has fallen in love with her, and she too reciprocates. Mohini’s dad is an alcoholic and wishes that Mohini takes up dancing and prostitution so that he can get his daily dose of alchol. Mohini attempts to take refuge with Mahesh, however, cirumstances tangle Mahesh to such an extent that he is arrested, charged, and sentenced to stay away from Bombay city limits. When Mahesh returns, it is no longer the honest, and patriotic Mahesh, but a gangster named Munna, who has many old scores to settle.

N. Chandra

Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher, Chunky Pandey, Kiran Kumar, Suparna Anand, Mandakini, Suhas Joshi, Annu Kapoor, Suresh Oberoi, Tej Sapru, Johny Lever, Mahavir Shah, Jack Gaud, Dinesh Hingoo, Achyut Potdar, Vijay Patkar, Jaywant Wadkar

