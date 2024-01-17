  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Brazil

Genre

Drama

IMDb

6.6

/

10

from

66

users

Diterbitkan

28 December 2009

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

That Pair of Arms! (2009)

A subtle adaptation of a classical story of the most greatest Brazilian writer: Machado de Assis. The history is passed in the Rio de Janeiro in full century XIX. The adolescent Inácio lives in Borges house and works like an apprentice. His routine of boredom and alone loneliness is broken in moments that sees the naked arms of the wife’s boss. Upon perceiving that is desired by him, passes treat-him with affection. A silent romance and prohibited is told with romance and poetry.
Adolfo Rosenthal
Celso Frateschi, Ana Petta, Antônio Moraes

Diterbitkan

Januari 18, 2024 2:02 am

Durasi

