Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Brazil
Bintang film
Ana Petta,
Antônio Moraes,
Celso Frateschi
Sutradara
Adolfo Rosenthal
Genre
Drama
IMDb
6.6/
10from
66users
Diterbitkan
28 December 2009
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
That Pair of Arms! (2009)
A subtle adaptation of a classical story of the most greatest Brazilian writer: Machado de Assis. The history is passed in the Rio de Janeiro in full century XIX. The adolescent Inácio lives in Borges house and works like an apprentice. His routine of boredom and alone loneliness is broken in moments that sees the naked arms of the wife’s boss. Upon perceiving that is desired by him, passes treat-him with affection. A silent romance and prohibited is told with romance and poetry.
Adolfo Rosenthal
Celso Frateschi, Ana Petta, Antônio Moraes
tt2245251