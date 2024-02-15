Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Aftermath (1982) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBDL
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Alfie Martin,
Carol Lee Scott,
Christopher Barkett,
Dick Miller,
Eric Caidin,
Forrest J. Ackerman,
Jim Danforth,
Larry Latham,
Laura Anne Barkett,
Linda Stiegler
Sutradara
Steve Barkett
IMDb
4.4/
10from
978users
Diterbitkan
22 March 1982
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
The Aftermath (1982)
After a lengthy space mission, two astronauts (Steve Barkett and Larry Latham) return to an Earth transformed by nuclear war. As renegade gangs and mutants rule Los Angeles, the astronauts join two pretty women and a couple of kids in a growing resistance movement. This sci-fi adventure follows the men as they battle bell-bottomed biker leader Cutter and his brutal gang.
Steve Barkett
Steve Barkett, Lynne Margulies, Sid Haig, Christopher Barkett, Alfie Martin, Forrest J. Ackerman, Jim Danforth, Linda Stiegler, Laura Anne Barkett, Larry Latham, Carol Lee Scott, Nelson Ackerman, Eric Caidin, Dick Miller
tt0083526