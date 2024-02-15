IMDb 4.4 / 10 from 978 users

Diterbitkan 22 March 1982

Oleh mamat

The Aftermath (1982)

After a lengthy space mission, two astronauts (Steve Barkett and Larry Latham) return to an Earth transformed by nuclear war. As renegade gangs and mutants rule Los Angeles, the astronauts join two pretty women and a couple of kids in a growing resistance movement. This sci-fi adventure follows the men as they battle bell-bottomed biker leader Cutter and his brutal gang.

Steve Barkett

Steve Barkett, Lynne Margulies, Sid Haig, Christopher Barkett, Alfie Martin, Forrest J. Ackerman, Jim Danforth, Linda Stiegler, Laura Anne Barkett, Larry Latham, Carol Lee Scott, Nelson Ackerman, Eric Caidin, Dick Miller

tt0083526