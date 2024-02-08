Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Age of Blood (2017) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBDL
Negara
Korea,
South Korea
Bintang film
Choo Sang-Rok,
Dan-bi Geum,
Geum Dan-bi,
Hong Seung-jin,
Hong Soo-ah,
Jeon Seong-ryeol,
Jo Jae-Yun,
Jung Hae-in,
Jung Ji-hoon,
Kim Ik-tae
Sutradara
Hong-sun Kim,
Kim Hong-Sun
IMDb
5.6/
10from
261users
Diterbitkan
23 November 2017
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
The Age of Blood (2017)
Ancient Korea, 1728. Swordsman Kim Ho, guard of King Yeong-jo of Joseon, is demoted and sent to work in Uigeumbu prison. When night falls, the prison is assaulted by the master warrior Do Man-cheol and his powerful henchmen for the purpose of freeing Lee In-jwa, who has been condemned to death for rising up in revolt against the king.
Kim Hong-sun
Jung Hae-in, Kim Ji-hun, Lee Won-jong, Jo Jae-yun, Hong Soo-ah, Ryu Tae-joon, Hong Seung-jin, Kwon Hae-sung, Lee Kyu-bok, Jeon Seong-ryeol, Geum Dan-bi, Jung Ji-hoon, Lee Tae-geom, Park Cheol-min, Lee Jae-yong, Lee Hae-yeong, Song Min-hyung, Kim Ik-tae, Lee Cheol-min, Park No-shik, Lee Seung-bi, Choo Sang-Rok
tt8081830