Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Usa

IMDb

6.2

/

10

from

77

users

Diterbitkan

01 September 2017

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

The Amish and the Reformation (2017)

A heartbreaking, yet redemptive journey into the history of the Amish People. The year 2017 is the five hundred year anniversary of Martin Luther nailing the 95 Theses to the church door in Wittenberg and starting the Reformation in Germany. This film considers the impact of the Reformation Era on the Amish Church in America today.
Joseph J. Graber
Joseph J. Graber, Lester Graber, Rebecca Graber, Joe Keim

Diterbitkan

Desember 7, 2023 9:34 pm

Durasi

