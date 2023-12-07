Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Amish and the Reformation (2017) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Joe Keim,
Joseph J. Graber,
Lester Graber,
Rebecca Graber
Sutradara
Joseph J. Graber
Genre
Documentary
IMDb
6.2/
10from
77users
Diterbitkan
01 September 2017
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
The Amish and the Reformation (2017)
A heartbreaking, yet redemptive journey into the history of the Amish People. The year 2017 is the five hundred year anniversary of Martin Luther nailing the 95 Theses to the church door in Wittenberg and starting the Reformation in Germany. This film considers the impact of the Reformation Era on the Amish Church in America today.
Joseph J. Graber
Joseph J. Graber, Lester Graber, Rebecca Graber, Joe Keim
tt10338472