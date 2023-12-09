Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Archies (2023) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Kualitas
WEBRip
Bintang film
Agastya Nanda,
Alyy Khan,
Dot.,
Khushi Kapoor,
Luke Kenny,
Mihir Ahuja,
Suhana Khan,
Vedang Raina,
Vinay Pathak,
Yuvraj Menda
Sutradara
Zoya Akhtar
IMDb
8.333/
10from
3users
Diterbitkan
07 December 2023
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
The Archies (2023)
Set in 1960s India, Archie and the gang navigate romance, friendship and the future of Riverdale as developers threaten to destroy a beloved park.
Zoya Akhtar
Agastya Nanda, Dot., Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda, Alyy Khan, Vinay Pathak, Luke Kenny
tt15979666