IMDb 8.333 / 10 from 3 users

Diterbitkan 07 December 2023

Oleh LIN

The Archies (2023)

Set in 1960s India, Archie and the gang navigate romance, friendship and the future of Riverdale as developers threaten to destroy a beloved park.

Zoya Akhtar

Agastya Nanda, Dot., Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda, Alyy Khan, Vinay Pathak, Luke Kenny

tt15979666