IMDb 6.1 / 10 from 571 users

Diterbitkan 31 July 1974

Oleh mamat

The Bears and I (1974)

When a man adopts three black bear cubs, he faces one of the hardest decisions of his life. Set in the wilderness of British Columbia, Canada, Robert Leslie struggles to keep his bears safe and maintain relations with native Americans and park rangers.

Bernard McEveety

Patrick Wayne, Chief Dan George, Andrew Duggan, Michael Ansara, Robert Pine, Valentin de Vargas, Hal Baylor

tt0071199