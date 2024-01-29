IMDb 7.488 / 10 from 207 users

The Beekeeper (2024)

One man’s campaign for vengeance takes on national stakes after he is revealed to be a former operative of a powerful and clandestine organization known as Beekeepers.

David Ayer, Jeremy Marinas, Jeremy Marinas, Kelly Maracin Krieg, Matthew Vose Campbell, Tom White, Philippa Howson, Vanluke Watson, Cameron K. Morton, Mimi Brough

Jason Statham, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Josh Hutcherson, Bobby Naderi, Jeremy Irons, Taylor James, Phylicia Rashād, Jemma Redgrave, Minnie Driver, Sophia Feliciano, Enzo Cilenti, Dan Li, Reza Diako, Adam Basil, David Witts, Michael Epp, Don Gilet, Megan Le, Georgia Goodman, Derek Siow, Jay Rincon, Kojo Attah, Joe Urquhart, Peter Brooke, Martin Gordon, Rebecca Hazlewood, Arian Nik, Millen Brown, Reza Diako, Adam Basil, Jonathan Cohen, Harry Fitzgerald, Pedro Minas, Sunny Dhillon, Rocci Williams, Kevin Golding, Víctor Pérez, Baba Oyejide, Bharat Mistri, Olivia Mardon, Valentina Novakovic, Kojo Quainoo, Jessica Maria Gilhooley, Phil Hodges

tt15314262