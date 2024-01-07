Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Bellboy (1960) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBDL
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Alex Gerry,
Anne G. Sterling,
Bill Richmond,
Bob Clayton,
David Landfield,
Del Moore,
Eddie Shaeffer,
Herkie Styles,
Isobel Elsom,
Jack Durant
Genre
Comedy
IMDb
6.5/
10from
4,735users
Diterbitkan
20 July 1960
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
The Bellboy (1960)
Stanley is a bellboy at the Fountainbleau Hotel in Miami Beach, where he performs his duties quietly and without a word to anyone. All he displays are facial expressions and a comedic slapstick style. And anything that can go wrong, does go wrong when Stanley is involved. One day, Jerry Lewis arrives at the hotel and some of the staff notice the striking resemblance.
Jerry Lewis, Claire Behnke, James A. Rosenberger, Ralph Axness
Jerry Lewis, Alex Gerry, Milton Berle, Bob Clayton, Sonnie Sands, Eddie Shaeffer, Herkie Styles, David Landfield, Bill Richmond, Larry Best, Jack Durant, Maxie Rosenbloom, Joe E. Ross, Sammy Shore, Milton Berle, Isobel Elsom, Jack Kruschen, Del Moore, Anne G. Sterling, Walter Winchell
tt0053644