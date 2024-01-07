IMDb 6.5 / 10 from 4,735 users

The Bellboy (1960)

Stanley is a bellboy at the Fountainbleau Hotel in Miami Beach, where he performs his duties quietly and without a word to anyone. All he displays are facial expressions and a comedic slapstick style. And anything that can go wrong, does go wrong when Stanley is involved. One day, Jerry Lewis arrives at the hotel and some of the staff notice the striking resemblance.

Jerry Lewis, Claire Behnke, James A. Rosenberger, Ralph Axness

Jerry Lewis, Alex Gerry, Milton Berle, Bob Clayton, Sonnie Sands, Eddie Shaeffer, Herkie Styles, David Landfield, Bill Richmond, Larry Best, Jack Durant, Maxie Rosenbloom, Joe E. Ross, Sammy Shore, Milton Berle, Isobel Elsom, Jack Kruschen, Del Moore, Anne G. Sterling, Walter Winchell

