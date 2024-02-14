  1. Home
  The Boy in the Plastic Bubble (1976)

Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Usa

IMDb

5.7

/

10

from

5,396

users

Diterbitkan

12 November 1976

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

The Boy in the Plastic Bubble (1976)

Tod Lubitch is born with a deficient immune system. As such, he must spend the rest of his life in a completely sterile environment. His room is completely hermetically sealed against bacteria and virus, his food is specially prepared, and his only human contact comes in the form of gloved hands. The movie follows his life into a teenager.
Randal Kleiser, Mike Moder
John Travolta, Glynnis O’Connor, Robert Reed, Diana Hyland, Karen Morrow, Howard Platt, Buzz Aldrin, Ralph Bellamy, John Friedrich, Kelly Ward, Skip Lowell, John Megna, Vernee Watson-Johnson, Darrell Zwerling, P.J. Soles, Timothy Himes, Victor Brandt, Hilda Haynes, Jack McLaughlin-Gray, Erna Foxworth, Karri Kirsch, Kimberly Kirsch, Seth Wagerman, Anne Ramsey, Len Felber

Diterbitkan

Februari 15, 2024 12:10 am

Durasi

