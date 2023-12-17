  1. Home
The Boy Who Cried Werewolf (2010)

WEBRip

Usa

5.9

10

3,763

22 October 2010

mamat

Synopsis

The Boy Who Cried Werewolf (2010)

A Californian family inherits a castle in Romania. This is especially exciting to the son, who is obsessed with monsters. And he is not disappointed.
Eric Bross
Victoria Justice, Chase Ellison, Brooke D’Orsay, Matt Winston, Steven Grayhm, Brooke Shields, Anna Galvin, Jillian Marie Hubert, Valerie Tian, Kerry James, Andrea Brooks, Christie Laing, Marci T. House, Cainan Wiebe, Meshach Peters, Heather Doerksen, Erica Carroll, Alex Diakun, Patrick Sabongui, Ben Cotton, Mark Sweatman, Kis Yurij

Desember 17, 2023 7:39 pm

