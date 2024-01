IMDb 6.957 / 10 from 71 users

The Bricklayer (2023)

Someone is blackmailing the CIA by assassinating foreign journalists and making it look like the agency is responsible. As the world begins to unite against the U.S., the CIA must lure its most brilliant – and rebellious – operative out of retirement, forcing him to confront his checkered past while unraveling an international conspiracy.

Renny Harlin, Mark Roper, Velina Shtarbakova

Aaron Eckhart, Nina Dobrev, Clifton Collins Jr., Tim Blake Nelson, Ilfenesh Hadera, Oliver Trevena, Akis Sakellariou, Ori Pfeffer, Lili Rich, Konstantin Adaev, Zachary Willis, David Kennedy, Veronica Ferres, Johanna Harlin, John T. Woods, Vasilis Kanelopoulos

