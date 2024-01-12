IMDb 7.1 / 10 from 11,362 users

Diterbitkan 20 February 1998

Oleh mamat

The Butcher Boy (1998)

Francie and Joe live the usual playful, fantasy filled childhoods of normal boys. However, with a violent, alcoholic father and a manic depressive, suicidal mother the pressure on Francie to grow up are immense. When Francie’s world turns to madness, he tries to counter it with further insanity, with dire consequences.

Neil Jordan

Eamonn Owens, Alan Boyle, Fiona Shaw, Stephen Rea, Ian Hart, Peter Gowen, Sean McGinley, Aisling O’Sullivan, John Kavanagh, Andrew Fullerton, Rosaleen Linehan, Anita Reeves, Sinéad O’Connor, Brendan Gleeson, Milo O’Shea, Niall Buggy, Ardal O’Hanlon, Tom Hickey, Gina Moxley, Joe Pilkington, Anne O’Neill, John Olohan, Mikel Murfi, Brendan Conroy, Jer O’Leary, Pat Leavy, Janet Moran, Paraic Breathnach, Gregg Fitzgerald, John Finegan, Gavin Kelty, Eoin Chaney, Tony Rohr, Dermot Healy, Sean Hughes, Gerard McSorley, Birdy Sweeney, Ronan Wilmot, Pat McCabe, Marie Mullen, Macdara Ó Fátharta, Stuart Graham, Vinnie McCabe, Áine McEneaney, Siobhan McElvaney, Paolo Tullio, Ciarán Owens, Shane O’Connor

tt0118804