The Castle of Fu Manchu (1969)

Kualitas

WEBDL

Negara

Germany

Sutradara

IMDb

2.9

/

10

from

2,283

users

Diterbitkan

29 May 1969

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

The Castle of Fu Manchu (1969)

The evil mastermind Fu Manchu plots his latest scheme to basically freeze over the Earth’s oceans with his diabolical new device. Opposing him is his arch-nemesis, Interpol’s very British Nayland Smith.
Jesús Franco
Christopher Lee, Richard Greene, Howard Marion-Crawford, Tsai Chin, Günther Stoll, Rosalba Neri, Maria Perschy, José Manuel Martín, Werner Abrolat, Jesús Franco, Herbert Fux, Mike Brendel, Osvaldo Genazzani, Gustavo Re, Gene Reyes, Moisés Augusto Rocha

Diterbitkan

Februari 13, 2024 12:05 am

Durasi

