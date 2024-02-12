IMDb 2.9 / 10 from 2,283 users

The Castle of Fu Manchu (1969)

The evil mastermind Fu Manchu plots his latest scheme to basically freeze over the Earth’s oceans with his diabolical new device. Opposing him is his arch-nemesis, Interpol’s very British Nayland Smith.

Jesús Franco

Christopher Lee, Richard Greene, Howard Marion-Crawford, Tsai Chin, Günther Stoll, Rosalba Neri, Maria Perschy, José Manuel Martín, Werner Abrolat, Jesús Franco, Herbert Fux, Mike Brendel, Osvaldo Genazzani, Gustavo Re, Gene Reyes, Moisés Augusto Rocha

