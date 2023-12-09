IMDb 5.5 / 10 from 124 users

Diterbitkan 25 September 1977

Oleh mamat

The Centipede Is Tap Dancing (1977)

When they get wind that Herman Goering wants the Venus de Milo statue removed from the Louvre and added to his private collection of stolen artworks, three Frenchmen decide to take action.

Jean Girault

Francis Perrin, Michel Galabru, Roger Miremont, Jean-Jacques Moreau, Claude Piéplu, Jacques Balutin, Jacques Marin, Katia Tchenko, Guy Grosso, Michel Modo, Henri Virlogeux, Hans Verner

tt0254571