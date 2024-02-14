Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Civil War on Drugs (2011) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Usa
Sutradara
Trevor Moore,
Zach Cregger
IMDb
7.6/
10from
743users
Diterbitkan
10 October 2011
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
The Civil War on Drugs (2011)
Comedy troupe “The Whitest Kids U Know” present a film that follows two young men who mistakenly believe the American Civil War is being waged over the legalization of marijuana. They join the cause and embark on a journey that brings them face to face with the Union, the Confederates, the Pony Express and eventually Abraham Lincoln himself.
Zach Cregger, Trevor Moore
Trevor Moore, Zach Cregger, Sam Brown, Timmy Williams, Darren Trumeter, Jermaine McClure
tt2316000