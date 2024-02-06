  1. Home
  2. Adventure
  3. The Count of Monte-Cristo (1975)

Kualitas

WEBDL

Negara

Italy

Sutradara

IMDb

6.9

/

10

from

5,367

users

Diterbitkan

31 October 1975

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

The Count of Monte-Cristo (1975)

A TV adaptation of the classic Alexandre Dumas novel. Edmond Dantes is falsely accused by those jealous of his good fortune, and is sentenced to spend the rest of his life in the notorious island prison, Chateau d’If. While imprisoned, he meets the Abbe Faria, a fellow prisoner whom everyone believes to be mad. The Abbe tells Edmond of a fantastic treasure hidden away on a tiny island, that only he knows the location of. After many years in prison, the old Abbe dies, and Edmond escapes disguised as the dead body. Now free, Edmond must find the treasure the Abbe told him of, so he can use the new-found wealth to exact revenge on those who have wronged him.
David Greene
Richard Chamberlain, Trevor Howard, Louis Jourdan, Donald Pleasence, Tony Curtis, Kate Nelligan, Angelo Infanti, Harold Bromley, George Willing, Alessio Orano, Ralph Michael, Dominic Barto, Harry Baird, Isabelle De Valvert, Taryn Power, Dominic Guard, Carlo Puri, David Mills, Anthony Dawson, Franco Mazzieri

Diterbitkan

Februari 6, 2024 8:18 am

Durasi

