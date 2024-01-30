IMDb 5.3 / 10 from 141 users

The Creeping (2022)

A concerned young woman moves home to look after her ailing grandmother and soon finds herself fighting a malevolent presence with a dark secret.

Jamie Hooper

Sophie Thompson, Riann Steele, David Horovitch, Jane Lowe, Jonathan Nyati

tt10929458