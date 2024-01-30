Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Creeping (2022) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Kualitas
BluRay
Negara
Uk
Sutradara
Jamie Hooper
Genre
Horror
IMDb
5.3/
10from
141users
Diterbitkan
01 May 2022
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
The Creeping (2022)
A concerned young woman moves home to look after her ailing grandmother and soon finds herself fighting a malevolent presence with a dark secret.
Jamie Hooper
Sophie Thompson, Riann Steele, David Horovitch, Jane Lowe, Jonathan Nyati
tt10929458