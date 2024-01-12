  1. Home
Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Criminal Code (1931) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie Download

Kualitas

WEBDL

Negara

Usa

IMDb

6.9

/

10

from

1,328

users

Diterbitkan

03 January 1931

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

The Criminal Code (1931)

After young Robert Graham commits a murder while drunk and defending his girlfriend, he is prosecuted by ambitious Mark Brady and sentenced to 10 years. Six years later, Brady becomes the prison warden and offers the beleaguered Robert a job as his chauffeur. Robert cleans up his act, but, on the eve of his pardon, his cellmate drags him back into the world of violence, and he faces a difficult choice that could return him to prison.
Howard Hawks, David Selman
Walter Huston, Phillips Holmes, Constance Cummings, Boris Karloff, DeWitt Jennings, Mary Doran, Ethel Wales, Clark Marshall, Arthur Hoyt, John St. Polis, Paul Porcasi, Otto Hoffman, John Sheehan, Andy Devine, Bob Kortman, James Guilfoyle, Frank Hagney, Al Hill, Russell Hopton, Harold Huber, Tetsu Komai, Harry Lamont, Lee Phelps, Nicholas Soussanin, Jack Vance, Hugh Walker

Diterbitkan

Januari 12, 2024 10:27 pm

Durasi

