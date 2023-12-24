  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

France

Genre

Drama

IMDb

5.5

/

10

from

50

users

Diterbitkan

19 September 1947

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

The Crowned Fish Tavern (1947)

Captain Palmer’s daughter, Maria, is neglected by her husband, the cynical Leo, who lives with the beautiful Sylvia. To defeat his son-in-law, Palmer has the idea of ​​putting Sylvia back in the presence of Pierre, her first love. Leo takes revenge by creating many difficulties for Palmer who retaliates by starting a violent fight where Leo is killed. Everything seems to point to Pierre, but…
René Chanas, André Gabard
Michel Simon, Blanchette Brunoy, Jules Berry, Raymond Bussières, Yves Vincent, Michèle Martin, Robert Dalban, Léon Larive, Grégoire Gromoff, Émile Riandreys, Jean Reynols, Sarah Rafale, Roger Saltel, Bernard Véron, Henri Arius, Harry-Max, Paola Manelli, Clary Monthal, René Pascal, Eugène Stuber

Diterbitkan

Desember 24, 2023 5:33 pm

Durasi

