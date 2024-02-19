IMDb 6.9 / 10 from 163 users

Diterbitkan 07 July 2023

Oleh LIN

The Damned Don’t Cry (2023)

Fatima-Zahra and her teenage son Selim move from place to place, forever trying to outrun the latest scandal she’s caught up in. When Selim discovers the truth about their past, Fatima-Zahra vows to make a fresh start. In Tangier, new opportunities promise the legitimacy they each crave but not without pushing the volatile mother-son relationship to the breaking point.

Fyzal Boulifa, Luc Catania, Ranya Targhy

Aïcha Tebbae, Abdellah El Hajjouji, Antoine Reinartz, Moustapha Mokafih, Walid Chaibi, Sawsen Kotbi, Samira Oferighe, Jonathan Genet, Ikram Elamghari, Souad Charaf, Naima Louadni, Adelkrim Tarda, Nou-El Houda Raji, Touriya Jinaoui, Fatima Errafih

tt21352686