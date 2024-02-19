  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Genre

Drama

IMDb

6.9

/

10

from

163

users

Diterbitkan

07 July 2023

Oleh

LIN

Synopsis

The Damned Don’t Cry (2023)

Fatima-Zahra and her teenage son Selim move from place to place, forever trying to outrun the latest scandal she’s caught up in. When Selim discovers the truth about their past, Fatima-Zahra vows to make a fresh start. In Tangier, new opportunities promise the legitimacy they each crave but not without pushing the volatile mother-son relationship to the breaking point.
Fyzal Boulifa, Luc Catania, Ranya Targhy
Aïcha Tebbae, Abdellah El Hajjouji, Antoine Reinartz, Moustapha Mokafih, Walid Chaibi, Sawsen Kotbi, Samira Oferighe, Jonathan Genet, Ikram Elamghari, Souad Charaf, Naima Louadni, Adelkrim Tarda, Nou-El Houda Raji, Touriya Jinaoui, Fatima Errafih

Diterbitkan

Februari 19, 2024 9:46 pm

Durasi

