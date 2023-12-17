IMDb 7.2 / 10 from 4,221 users

Diterbitkan 17 June 1988

Oleh mamat

The Decline of Western Civilization Part II: The Metal Years (1988)

An exploration of the heavy metal scene in Los Angeles, with particular emphasis on glam metal. It features concert footage and interviews of legendary heavy metal and hard rock bands and artists such as Aerosmith, Alice Cooper, Kiss, Megadeth, Motörhead, Ozzy Osbourne and W.A.S.P..

Penelope Spheeris

Dave Mustaine, Ozzy Osbourne, Chris Holmes, Lemmy, Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Alice Cooper, C.C. DeVille, Bill Gazzarri, Bret Michaels, Riki Rachtman, Desi Benjamin, Aaron Samson, Shawn Duncan, Jeff Duncan, Randy O. Roberg, Joey Scott Harges, Gene Allen, Joe Holmes, Brian West, Nadir D’Priest, Lisa Michelle Axelrod, Debra Beatty, Lorin Jean Vail, Teri Weigel, David White, Mary LaRoche

tt0094980