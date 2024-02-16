IMDb 7.5 / 10 from 55 users

The Deliverance of Amy Stronghold (2021)

In and out of jail her whole life, Crazy Amy Stronghold seems to be stuck in a rut as a homeless street hustler, until her estranged daughter wants to reunite but not until she gets a real job and a house in suburbia. But when her daughter arrives unexpectedly, at her white-washed house, full of all her strongholds, Amy must learn how to be set free from within before her daughter is lost to her forever.

Seth Himes

Sheena Georges, Yeshara Ruth, Joy Yaholkovsky

