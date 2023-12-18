  1. Home
Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Demons (2015) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI

Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Canada

Genre

Drama

IMDb

6.6

/

10

from

1,260

users

Diterbitkan

30 October 2015

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

The Demons (2015)

While Montreal is in the throes of a string of kidnappings targeting young boys, ten-year-old Felix is finishing his school year in the seemingly quiet suburb where he lives. A sensitive boy with a vivid imagination, Felix is afraid of everything. Little by little, his imaginary demons begin to mirror those of the truly disturbing world around him.
Philippe Lesage
Édouard Tremblay-Grenier, Pier-Luc Funk, Vassili Schneider, Sarah Mottet, Laurent Lucas, Pascale Bussières, Victoria Diamond, Yannick Gobeil-Dugas, Alfred Poirier, Mathis Thomas, Théodore Pellerin, Bénédicte Décary, Rose-Marie Perreault, Milya Corbeil-Gauvreau

Diterbitkan

Desember 19, 2023 12:00 am

Durasi

