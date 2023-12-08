Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Diamond Trap (1988) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBDL
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Brooke Shields,
Darren McGavin,
Dick O'Neill,
Ed Marinaro,
H.M. Wynant,
Howard George,
Howard Hesseman,
Nicholas Pryor,
Richard Bates,
Tony Steedman
Sutradara
Don Taylor
IMDb
5.1/
10from
147users
Diterbitkan
01 January 1988
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
The Diamond Trap (1988)
When streetwise Manhattan police detectives Rawlings (Howard Hesseman) and Brendan Thomas (Ed Marinaro) discover a major diamond heist is about to go down at a renowned gallery, they enlist one of their suspects, gallery employee Tara Holden (Brooke Shields). But an attempt to foil the robbery explodes with deadly consequences for Tara. Committed to break the case, Rawlings relentlessly pursues the clues through a twisted maze of deceit and danger that takes him to England, where he and Scotland Yard detecive Charlie Lawson expose the ultimate con and solve the crime.
Don Taylor
tt0095014