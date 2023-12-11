  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Romania

IMDb

8.1

/

10

from

125

users

Diterbitkan

08 March 2019

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

The Distance Between Me and Me (2019)

Poet, musician, intellectual, and committed communist Nina Cassian wrestled for decades with the central contradiction of her life: how to reconcile her artistic ideals with the strict censorship imposed by Romania's Communist Party — a tension that put her at odds with the totalitarian Ceaușescu regime and eventually led to her exile. Interweaving archival footage with firsthand interviews, this thought-provoking documentary illuminates the complex relationships between art, politics, and personal truths.
Dana Bunescu, Mona Nicoara
Nina Cassian, Maurice Edwards

Diterbitkan

Desember 11, 2023 10:59 pm

Durasi

