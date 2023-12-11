IMDb 8.1 / 10 from 125 users

Diterbitkan 08 March 2019

Oleh mamat

The Distance Between Me and Me (2019)

Poet, musician, intellectual, and committed communist Nina Cassian wrestled for decades with the central contradiction of her life: how to reconcile her artistic ideals with the strict censorship imposed by Romania’s Communist Party — a tension that put her at odds with the totalitarian Ceaușescu regime and eventually led to her exile. Interweaving archival footage with firsthand interviews, this thought-provoking documentary illuminates the complex relationships between art, politics, and personal truths.

Dana Bunescu, Mona Nicoara

Nina Cassian, Maurice Edwards

tt9662422