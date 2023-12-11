Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Distance Between Me and Me (2019) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Romania
Bintang film
Maurice Edwards,
Nina Cassian
Sutradara
Dana Bunescu,
Mona Nicoara
Genre
Documentary
IMDb
8.1/
10from
125users
Diterbitkan
08 March 2019
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
The Distance Between Me and Me (2019)
Poet, musician, intellectual, and committed communist Nina Cassian wrestled for decades with the central contradiction of her life: how to reconcile her artistic ideals with the strict censorship imposed by Romania’s Communist Party — a tension that put her at odds with the totalitarian Ceaușescu regime and eventually led to her exile. Interweaving archival footage with firsthand interviews, this thought-provoking documentary illuminates the complex relationships between art, politics, and personal truths.
Dana Bunescu, Mona Nicoara
Nina Cassian, Maurice Edwards
tt9662422