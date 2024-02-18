IMDb 6.8 / 10 from 172 users

The Dream of Lu (2012)

Lucia must find new meaning in her life in order to move forward after a suicide attempt.Dealing with her grief over the death of her son,she establishes new ties and notices small miracles.An encounter and unexpected journey open up the space for her to understand that she can continue to live and to discover that eternity resides in a single instant.

Hari Sama

Úrsula Pruneda, Hari Sama, Emilio Echevarría, María del Carmen Farias, Gerardo Trejoluna

