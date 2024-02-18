Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Dream of Lu (2012) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Mexico
Sutradara
Hari Sama
Genre
Drama
IMDb
6.8/
10from
172users
Diterbitkan
09 November 2012
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
The Dream of Lu (2012)
Lucia must find new meaning in her life in order to move forward after a suicide attempt.Dealing with her grief over the death of her son,she establishes new ties and notices small miracles.An encounter and unexpected journey open up the space for her to understand that she can continue to live and to discover that eternity resides in a single instant.
Hari Sama
Úrsula Pruneda, Hari Sama, Emilio Echevarría, María del Carmen Farias, Gerardo Trejoluna
tt2214997