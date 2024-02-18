  1. Home
  2. Drama
  3. The Dream of Lu (2012)

Cek ketersedian provider streaming..

loader

Jika dalam 5 detik provider tidak muncul silahkan refresh

DOWNLOAD FILM The Dream of Lu (2012)

Klik tombol di bawah ini untuk pergi ke halaman website download film The Dream of Lu (2012). Terdapat banyak pilihan penyedia file pada halaman tersebut.

Download Film Ini Petunjuk Cara Mendownload

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Dream of Lu (2012) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Dream of Lu (2012) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie Download

Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Mexico

Sutradara

Genre

Drama

IMDb

6.8

/

10

from

172

users

Diterbitkan

09 November 2012

Oleh

LIN

Synopsis

The Dream of Lu (2012)

Lucia must find new meaning in her life in order to move forward after a suicide attempt.Dealing with her grief over the death of her son,she establishes new ties and notices small miracles.An encounter and unexpected journey open up the space for her to understand that she can continue to live and to discover that eternity resides in a single instant.
Hari Sama
Úrsula Pruneda, Hari Sama, Emilio Echevarría, María del Carmen Farias, Gerardo Trejoluna

Diterbitkan

Februari 18, 2024 12:44 pm

Durasi

21Cineplex The Dream of Lu (2012)

Bioskop 21 The Dream of Lu (2012)

Bioskop Online The Dream of Lu (2012)

Bioskop168 The Dream of Lu (2012)

BioskopKeren The Dream of Lu (2012)

Cinemaindo The Dream of Lu (2012)

Download The Dream of Lu (2012)

Download Film The Dream of Lu (2012)

Download Movie The Dream of Lu (2012)

Layar Kaca 21 The Dream of Lu (2012)

TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Download Trailer TerkaitComment Share