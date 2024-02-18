IMDb 7.3 / 10 from 92 users

Diterbitkan 31 December 2017

Oleh LIN

The Dunning Man (2017)

Connor Ryan, out of a job and dumped by his girlfriend, returns to Atlantic City to try to rebuild his life with the last source of income that he has — a few apartments in a low-rise condo complex that sits in the shadows of AC’s newest and most expensive casino. Unfortunately, Connor’s tenants don’t want to pay him. In order to get his money, Connor has to take on a pair of Chechen animal trainers with underworld ties, a rap star who parties so hard the neighbors can’t sleep, and a struggling single mother who steals his heart…

Michael Clayton

James Carpinello, Dawn-Lyen Gardner, Nicoye Banks, Jeff Rose, Scott Oakley, Matthew Rimmer, Langston Fishburne, Lindsey Blackwell, Alexandra Lucchesi, Randal Gonzalez, Stephen Harwick, Kirsten Grace Hoge, Tom Kemp, Sisse Marie, Nicholas X. Parsons, Mary Stieffel, Haviland Stillwell, Kevin Waterman

tt4877488