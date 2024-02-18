Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Dunning Man (2017) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Alexandra Lucchesi,
Dawn-Lyen Gardner,
Haviland Stillwell,
James Carpinello,
Jeff Rose,
Kevin Waterman,
Kirsten Grace Hoge,
Langston Fishburne,
Lindsey Blackwell,
Mary Stieffel
Sutradara
Michael Clayton
IMDb
7.3/
10from
92users
Diterbitkan
31 December 2017
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
The Dunning Man (2017)
Connor Ryan, out of a job and dumped by his girlfriend, returns to Atlantic City to try to rebuild his life with the last source of income that he has — a few apartments in a low-rise condo complex that sits in the shadows of AC’s newest and most expensive casino. Unfortunately, Connor’s tenants don’t want to pay him. In order to get his money, Connor has to take on a pair of Chechen animal trainers with underworld ties, a rap star who parties so hard the neighbors can’t sleep, and a struggling single mother who steals his heart…
Michael Clayton
James Carpinello, Dawn-Lyen Gardner, Nicoye Banks, Jeff Rose, Scott Oakley, Matthew Rimmer, Langston Fishburne, Lindsey Blackwell, Alexandra Lucchesi, Randal Gonzalez, Stephen Harwick, Kirsten Grace Hoge, Tom Kemp, Sisse Marie, Nicholas X. Parsons, Mary Stieffel, Haviland Stillwell, Kevin Waterman
tt4877488